Lexington police investigating after shooting injures man on North Upper Street

Lexington police are investigating after a shooting injured a man Sunday afternoon on Upper Street.
Officers were called to the intersection of North Upper Street and West Sixth Street at 3:49 p.m. for a report of shots fired, police Lt. Nathaniel Muller said. When police arrived, they found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.
The man who was shot was taken to a local hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries, Muller said.
Witnesses told investigators that a blue passenger car that may have been involved in the shooting was seen leaving the area, Muller said. The car hit a parked vehicle as it left the scene, he said.
At least one house was struck by gunfire during the shooting, but no other injuries were reported, Muller said.
Anyone with information related to the shooting can call police at 859-258-3600.
Anonymous tips, including photos and videos, can be submitted by texting LEXPD plus the tip to 274637. Information can also be sent anonymously through Bluegrass Crime Stoppers at 859-253-2020 or Bluegrasscrimestoppers.com.
