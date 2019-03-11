Patrons had to dive for cover when gunfire erupted in Lexington bar. 2 wounded.

Two people were wounded in a Lexington bar off Clays Mill Road Monday afternoon when a suspect opened fire, forcing patrons to dive for cover, police said.
The suspect, whose name has not been released, was arrested a short time later near his residence after a witness at Uncle 7’s Bar & Grill on Delzan Place provided police with a description of the suspect, his vehicle and license plate, said Sgt. Scott May. A weapon was recovered.
The man fired multiple times in the bar before fleeing, May said.
“There were several other patrons in the bar at the time and a lot of them dove for cover,” May said.
One of the wounded did not realize he’d been shot until he was being interviewed by police, May said. The witness’ back was hurting, but he thought he’d injured himself diving under tables and chairs. A gunshot wound was found in the side of his back.
One of the wounded was found hiding in a bathroom.
Both were taken to University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital, May said. There injuries did not appear to be life threatening.
Police were processing evidence at the scene of the shooting and the suspect’s residence. May said police were still trying to determine what led to the shooting.
