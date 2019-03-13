Lexington police investigating after two injured in shooting off Centre Parkway

Two young adults were injured Wednesday night in a shooting on Centre Parkway, according to Lexington police.
Officers were called just after 6:30 p.m. to the area outside the Valero gas station on Centre Parkway for a report of shots fired, police Sgt. Scott May said.
When police got to the area, they found two people suffering from gunshot wounds, May said. Both were taken to Lexington hospitals, but the extent of their injuries was unclear.
There is a police roll call facility on Centre Parkway near where the shooting occurred.
“Officers were in the area and responded rather quickly,” May said. “They spotted a couple of people running from the scene and gave chase on those individuals.”
Several blocks away from the scene of the shooting, police caught two people seen running from the area, May said. They were being questioned Wednesday night as persons of interest.
No shots were fired by police and no officers were injured during the chase, May said.
Officers temporarily shut down a portion Centre Parkway near the Valero gas station as they gathered evidence. Investigators were working to find witnesses in the area, May said.
Anyone with information related to the shooting can call police at 859-258-3600.
Anonymous tips, including photos and videos, can be submitted by texting LEXPD plus the tip to 274637. Information can also be sent anonymously through Bluegrass Crime Stoppers at 859-253-2020 or Bluegrasscrimestoppers.com.
