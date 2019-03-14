Man charged with assault in connection with Centre Parkway shooting that injured two

Lexington police have charged a man with assault after a shooting that injured two Wednesday night on Centre Parkway.
Xavier Dominique Walker, 23, is charged with two counts of first-degree assault and one count of fleeing or evading police, according to police.
Officers were called to the area near the Valero gas station on Centre Parkway just after 6:30 p.m. Wednesday night. They arrived to find two young adults suffering from gunshot wounds.
Both of the victims were taken to Lexington hospitals, but their condition was not released.
There is a police roll call facility in the area where the shooting occurred, and officers arrived quickly, police Sgt. Scott May said Wednesday. Officers saw a couple of people running from the scene and chased them.
Investigators took two people into custody Wednesday night and questioned them as persons of interest, May said.
Walker is being held in the Fayette County jail with bond set at $25,000, according to the jail website.
