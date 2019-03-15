Kentucky church employee accused of sending explicit videos to investigator posing as minor

A former employee at a Louisville church was arrested Thursday and accused of sending sexual photos and videos to an investigator posing online as a minor.
Nicholas Lynch, who was terminated from Highview Baptist Church on Thursday, was arrested after a nearly month-long investigation, according to the Kentucky attorney general’s office.
Lynch, 33, admitted he discussed sex and sent explicit photos to a minor (the undercover detective) , according to the attorney general’s office. Lynch also allegedly asked details about the “minor’s” sexual history, asked for sexual images and live-streamed videos of himself masturbating, according to court records.
Some of the communication took place while Lynch was at the church, the attorney general’s office said.
Lynch was arrested at the church and charged with engaging in the prohibited use of an electronic communications system to procure a minor or peace officer for sexual offenses.
Lynch was a research assistant and curriculum writer at Highview Baptist Church. Aaron Harvie, senior pastor, said Lynch has been terminated from his position.
In a statement, the church said it was “devastated.”
“We are shocked by the nature of the accusations, but we also know that we live in a fallen and broken world, and we pray for Nick. We are cooperating fully as the investigation and legal process unfold,” Harvie said in a statement. “As our system of justice takes its course, we will be transparent and share appropriate information with our church. This will be a difficult season for our congregation, but we will fix our eyes on Jesus and look forward to the day when evil and sin and crying and pain are no more. Our hope today is the same as it was yesterday.”
Harvie stated that the accusations against Lynch do not involve anyone else associated with the church, its school or its ministries.
