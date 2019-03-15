A 3 year-old was found alone, dirty on a street. The father is now charged

A Laurel County man was arrested after his 3-year-old was found dirty and alone on a road outside of London.
Michael Troy, 31, was charged with second-degree wanton endangerment around 11 a.m. Thursday after Laurel County Sheriff’s deputies found a toddler walking alone near Hicks Lane about a mile outside of London, according to Laurel County Sheriff’s deputies.
Following an investigation, they were able to locate Troy who was asleep inside a residence. The residence was in poor condition and the child was dirty, sheriff’s deputies said. Social services was called to assist with placing the child.
