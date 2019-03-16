Central Ky. woman charged with trying to have her husband killed. He was shot in the face.

An Anderson County woman has been charged with trying to have her husband killed by the man who allegedly shot him in the face this week.
Amanda Rogers, 36, of Lawrenceburg, allegedly talked to Jason Downs “on multiple occasions” about having her husband, Christopher Rogers, killed, according to an arrest citation.
Kentucky State Police said in Downs’ arrest citation that first responders who were called to a mobile home park on Alton Station Road at 8:23 a.m. Wednesday found Christopher Rogers with a gunshot wound to the face.
Trooper Bernis Napier said Saturday that Christopher Rogers remains in intensive care.
A man who was with Downs Wednesday morning told state police that “while walking ahead of Mr. Downs he heard a gunshot,” and the two ran to a van and left, according to an arrest citation. State police said they found a 9mm round and a 9 mm spent shell casing” near an air conditioning unit at the scene.
Downs, 28, of Lawrenceburg, was arrested Thursday and charged with first-degree assault of Christopher Rogers.
State police said in Amanda Rogers’ arrest citation that she told them that she and Downs had talked about killing Christopher Rogers over the past three months and most recently about two weeks ago. State police said she told them that she and Downs also talked about her husband’s life insurance policy.
Rogers was arrested by state police in Lawrenceburg on Friday and charged with murder solicitation.
Rogers and Downs were both being held in the Shelby County Detention Center on $100,000 cash bond, according to the jail website. Both are scheduled to be arraigned Monday morning.
