Oldham County school bus driver charged with DUI after accident with 33 students on board

An Oldham County school bus driver who struck some utility poles while she was driving her route has been charged with driving under the influence and child endangerment, according to a Louisville television station.
Lesley Harvey, 54, of Crestwood was driving a school bus Friday afternoon when she struck several security poles at the entrance to a subdivision on her bus route, according to Louisville’s WAVE3.
Harvey told her supervisors there were no injuries or damage to the bus. But Oldham County school officials made her stop the bus. Harvey was taken to a hospital and given a breathalyzer, the television station reported.
There were 33 students on board at the time she hit the utility poles, according to Oldham County Police. According to the Oldham County Detention Center web site, Harvey has been charged one count of operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol, one count of failure to report an accident, one count of leaving an accident and 33 counts of wanton endangerment, one count for each of the 33 students on board the bus.
Harvey is scheduled to be arraigned on Monday.
