Pregnant Whitley County woman shot and killed but her baby was delivered and saved

By Beth Musgrave

March 17, 2019 01:55 PM

Kentucky State Police say a pregnant Whitley County woman was shot and killed Saturday but medical staff at a Corbin hospital were able to save and deliver her baby.

State police said they were called to Baptist Health Corbin around 6:20 p.m. Saturday after a pregnant woman with a gun shot wound came to the emergency room.

Geri D. Johnson, 29, of Williamsburg died as result of the gunshot wound. Medical staff were able to deliver Johnsons’ baby. The infant was taken to the University of Kentucky Medical Center Neonatal Intensive Care Unit and is listed in critical condition, state police said in a written release.

Kentucky State Police are still investigating the shooting and death of Johnson. An autopsy is scheduled for Sunday.

