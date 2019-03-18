One man airlifted to UK, two more injured in Georgetown stabbing

Three men were taken to the hospital, including one with life-threatening injuries, following a stabbing Sunday night in Georgetown, according to the Scott County Sheriff’s Office.
Sheriff’s deputies found the three at a home on Long Lick Pike in Georgetown. One had a serious stab wound to the chest and was airlifted to University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital, the sheriff said. The other two were taken to a local hospital by ambulance with undisclosed injuries.
Two of the three men came to the house to confront another man who lived there, according to the sheriff’s office. During an argument between the three, the father of the man who lived at the home approached the other two and began to assault them, the sheriff said.
The sheriff’s office said an ongoing issue led to the dispute. Others were also at the scene of the fight, according to the sheriff.
Names of the victims have not been disclosed. Charges may be filed, the sheriff’s office said.
