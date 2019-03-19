Man found near Lexington park shot to death in the city’s fifth homicide in 2019

A man was found shot to death Monday night near Green Acres Park on Lexington’s northside, police said.
Police responded to an area near the park around 10:45 p.m. Monday following reports of shots fired, said Lexington police Lt. Andrew Daugherty. When police arrived, they found an adult man dead between two homes on a trail on Kirk Court.
Shell casings were found around the man’s body, Daugherty said.
The man was shot multiple times and was pronounced dead at the scene, Fayette County Coroner Gary Ginn told WKYT. His identity has not been released.
It’s Lexington’s fifth homicide in 2019 and second this month, according to Lexington police data. Four of the five homicides have been through gunshot.
