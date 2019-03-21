Crime

Domestic dispute in Masterson Station ends in shooting

By Linda Blackford

March 21, 2019 08:56 AM

A woman was shot in a domestic dispute in Masterson Station on Wednesday night, and taken to the University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Lexington police said.

Police were called to a residence on Lemon Drop Lane at about 11 p.m. Wednesday. The owner, Dustin Libby, 36, said he’d gotten into an argument with a woman and had shot her out of self-defense, police said. She left the scene, but police located her and took her to the UK emergency room.

Libby was arrested on a first-degree charge of domestic violence assault and is being held at the Fayette County jail.

