Kentucky ABC raids veterans club, finds moonshine, illegal gambling, more

On its now-deleted Facebook page, the American Patriot Veterans Club in Laurel County was rated five stars, with reviewers noting it was the “best place in this area by far!!!” Unfortunately, a lot of the amenities were illegal.
The Kentucky Department of Alcohol Beverage Control on Wednesday raided the club at 7045 South U.S. Hwy 25 in Corbin, where they found more than 100 bottles of distilled spirits, about 1,000 bottles of malt beverages, several gallons of moonshine and at least six illegal gambling machines.
The club is located in a dry area, according to an ABC press release. “American Patriots does not hold — nor could it hold — any type of alcohol beverage license from the department,” according to the statement.
The alcohol was discovered when the ABC, along with Kentucky State Police and London police executed a search warrant that was the result of a yearlong investigation into bootlegging activities associated with the establishment, according to the release.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Lexington Herald-Leader
#ReadLocal
“Kentucky’s alcohol laws prohibiting the sale of alcohol in dry territories must be enforced and I hope that message was sent clearly today,” said Carol Beth Martin, commissioner of the department, in a statement.
Comments