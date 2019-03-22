Kentucky man accused of saying on Facebook he was going to murder ’9,000 kiddies’

A Louisville man was charged Friday morning after he allegedly threatened children in a Facebook post, police said.
James Dylan Grimes, 22, allegedly wrote in a Facebook message he was going to murder “9,000 kiddies” and he was questioning how much explosives it would take to blow up a school, according to Louisville Metro Police.
Grimes allegedly said he was inspired by the recent mass shootings in New Zealand, where dozens were killed in attacks on mosques, according to police.
Police said Facebook’s legal department confirmed the threatening message was sent from Grimes’ account.
The school Grimes was threatening was not mentioned in the arrest report.
Grimes was arrested around 1:40 a.m. Friday and charged with terroristic threatening, police said.
