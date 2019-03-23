How a Missouri man led investigators to charge this Lexington woman with creating child porn

A Lexington woman was arrested Thursday and is facing federal child pornography charges.
Paige Danielle Cagle, 25, was charged with production of visual depictions involving minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct following an investigation by Homeland Security officials, court records show.
According to an affidavit filed Friday in U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Kentucky, a suspect in Missouri, Levi Erwin, went to a sheriff’s office in Missouri and confessed that he had child pornography.
Erwin allegedly told officers that he had been communicating with Cagle, who formerly lived in Missouri, via Kik and Facebook Messenger, and that Cagle had made a video of herself abusing a 2-year-old.
Investigators found Cagle at a home on Bryan Avenue in Lexington, where she allegedly confessed to abusing a child and to making videos of abuse that she then shared with other people.
The affidavit states that Cagle told investigators that she was abused as a child, and “she said she felt herself wanting to continue the cycle.”
Cagle is being held in the Fayette County Detention Center.
