Crime

Man in serious condition after Race Street shooting

By Linda Blackford

March 24, 2019 11:39 AM

Lexington police are investigating a shooting early Sunday morning that sent one man to the hospital.

Police were called to a house on the 200 block of Race Street about 7:30 a.m. to find a black male with a gunshot wound. He was taken to UK Chandler Hospital in very serious condition, police said.

Police are looking into a possible suspect, but said the incident is still under investigation.

