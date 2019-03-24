Man in serious condition after Race Street shooting

Lexington police are investigating a shooting early Sunday morning that sent one man to the hospital.
Police were called to a house on the 200 block of Race Street about 7:30 a.m. to find a black male with a gunshot wound. He was taken to UK Chandler Hospital in very serious condition, police said.
Police are looking into a possible suspect, but said the incident is still under investigation.
