Kentucky woman found dead with her throat cut. Her husband was arrested 300 miles away

A Western Kentucky man was arrested Saturday in Arkansas in connection to the death of his wife, according to media reports.
Police in West Memphis, Arkansas responded to reports Saturday of a man walking in traffic, according to 14 News. When police arrived, 21-year-old Mohamud Abdikadir said his wife may be dead in their Henderson, Kentucky apartment, 14 News reported.
Abdikadir admitted to moving his wife’s body into a closet but said he did not injure her, according to Surf KY. When police arrived at the Henderson home on Green River Road Saturday night, 20-year-old Chloe Randolph Abdikadir was found dead, stuffed in a closet with signs of head trauma and a deep cut to her neck, The Gleaner reported.
Police feel the murder occurred around 9 a.m. Saturday, according to The Gleaner. The husband was arrested in Arkansas on tampering with physical evidence charge and is awaiting extradition back to Henderson, 14 News said.
There were ongoing custody issues over the couple’s 9-month-old child, police told The Gleaner. The child was with Abdikadir when he was arrested and is now in custody of the Arkansas Department of Human Services, according to 14 News.
The homicide is still being investigated and additional charges toward Abdikadir could be filed, according to Surf KY.
