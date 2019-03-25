A 2017 fatal hit and run left a man on the side of the road for six hours. Suspect arrested.

Nearly a year and a half after a man was hit and killed walking to work on Old Todds Road in Lexington, the alleged driver has been indicted by a Fayette County grand jury.
Anthony Kotheimer, 34, is accused of hitting 38-year-old Aungra Edwards on Nov. 5, 2017, police said. Edwards was walking along Old Todds Road in the overnight hours when he was struck, and his body was found on the side of the road near Ashby Glen Place about six hours later, according to police.
Edwards’ mother told WKYT he was “walking home from his job at the Chop House on Richmond Road” as he had for two years.
“The ordeal isn’t so much with my son dying; I just want to know why and how that person can just leave a body like that,” Hattie Edwards said of the father of two. “That person evidently doesn’t have a heart.””
Edwards died of multiple blunt force trauma, the coroner’s office said in 2017.
A witness who heard the crash said the driver left the scene on Old Todds Road, police said.
Evidence recovered at the scene and tips from the public led police to Kotheimer, who was arrested last week following a Fayette County grand jury indictment, according to a release from Lexington police. Kotheimer was charged with leaving the scene of an accident and tampering with physical evidence.
Kotheimer has been placed in the Fayette County Detention Center.
