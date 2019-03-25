State police charge man with murder in fatal McCreary County shooting

A man has been charged in connection with the shooting death of a man Saturday in McCreary County, according to state police.
Jason T. Phillips, 29, of Monticello was arrested Sunday and charged with murder in the case, according to Kentucky State Police.
Troopers were first called to a house on West Highway 92 in Stearns at about 6:55 p.m. Saturday for a report of a possible shooting with injuries.
Jason K. Dishman, 36, of Monticello, was shot during a confrontation, according to state police. He was taken to Wayne County Hospital, where he died of his injuries.
Phillips is being held in the Leslie County jail.
