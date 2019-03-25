Crime

State police charge man with murder in fatal McCreary County shooting

By Morgan Eads

March 25, 2019 10:37 PM

Jason Tyler Phillips
A man has been charged in connection with the shooting death of a man Saturday in McCreary County, according to state police.

Jason T. Phillips, 29, of Monticello was arrested Sunday and charged with murder in the case, according to Kentucky State Police.

Troopers were first called to a house on West Highway 92 in Stearns at about 6:55 p.m. Saturday for a report of a possible shooting with injuries.

Jason K. Dishman, 36, of Monticello, was shot during a confrontation, according to state police. He was taken to Wayne County Hospital, where he died of his injuries.

Phillips is being held in the Leslie County jail.

