Kentucky man indicted on 29 counts related to sexual assault of multiple children

A man who once lived in Casey County has been indicted on 29 felony charges related to the sexual abuse of children.
Jason Alexander Reusser, 44, was indicted Monday by a Casey County grand jury on charges including rape, sodomy, criminal abuse and intimidating a participant in the legal process, the Kentucky attorney general’s office announced.
Reusser allegedly abused multiple children between August 2007 and January 2012, when he was first arrested. A previous trial in 2016 resulted in a hung jury.
The attorney general’s office then took on the case, and a superseding indictment was obtained, according to a news release.
Reusser is scheduled to be arraigned at 10 a.m. April 8 in Casey Circuit Court.
