Central Kentucky deputy jailer arrested after alleged sexual contact with inmate

A Madison County deputy jailer was in jail Tuesday night after an alleged sexual offense involving an inmate.
Kentucky State Police said they arrested Vanessa Tester, 44, of Richmond, just after 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, charging her with third-degree sodomy.
She was being held in the Fayette County Detention Center on $10,000 cash bond, according to the jail website.
Madison County Jailer Steve Tussey told WKYT-TV that Tester is no longer employed at the jail, as of Tuesday afternoon.
“The safety and security of both our inmates and detention center staff has been a top priority of mine since I took office as Madison County jailer in January of 2019,” Tussey told the television station.
State police said the jailer asked them to investigate after he was notified of the allegation early Tuesday.
