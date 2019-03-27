Two plead guilty in Kentucky to distributing drugs that led to fatal overdoses

Two people pleaded guilty Monday to distributing controlled substances that resulted in death, according to federal prosecutors.
Daikuan Miller, 23, pleaded guilty to distributing fentanyl that resulted in an overdose death, according to a news release by the office of the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Kentucky. After a joint investigation by Nashville and Lexington police along with the Drug Enforcement Administration, Miller admitted to selling the drug to someone on Aug. 19, 2018.
Kari Yount, 31, pleaded guilty to distributing heroin that resulted in death by overdose, according to the news release. Her case was investigated by Frankfort police and the DEA.
Both Miller and Yount face a minimum of 20 years in federal prison and could face a maximum sentence of life in prison, according to the news release. Miller is scheduled to be sentenced on July 8 in Lexington and Yount will be sentenced in Frankfort on July 24.
Also this week, a Huntington, W. Va., man was sentenced Wednesday to 20 years in prison for conspiracy to distribute heroin, according to a separate release from U.S. Attorney’s office.
Eric Lavell Minter, 33, must serve at least 85 percent of his sentence and will be supervised by the U.S. Probation Office for 8 years after being released, according to the news release.
The charge against Minter stems from a seizure of 876 grams of heroin in 2017 that was transported from Detroit to Huntington, according to the release. Minter and a co-defendant, Leonard Wright, had set up the delivery of the drug and planned to distribute it in the Tri-State area, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
Minter’s case was investigated by the FBI, Kentucky State Police and the Ashland Police Department, according the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
