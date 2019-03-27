Man found guilty of murder in 2016 shooting death in Lexington

A man accused in the 2016 shooting death of a man on South Broadway was convicted of murder on Wednesday.
Leslie Lee Parson, 33, was found guilty by a jury in Fayette County Circuit Court in the shooting death of Jacob Skyler Ray, according to the Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office.
Ray was shot in the head while trying to break up a fight outside Saddle Ridge on South Broadway on May 29, 2016. He died of his injuries on Sept. 28 of 2016. Ray was 21 years old at the time of the shooting.
According to records of jury instructions in the trial, jurors were to find Parson guilty of murder if they believed he had shot and killed Ray while not under “extreme emotional disturbance” and that he was not acting in self-protection or in defense of someone else.
Since the jury did find Parson guilty of murder in the case, he is scheduled to be sentenced on May 10, according to court records.
