Man extradited from California on assault charge tied to Lexington shooting

A man accused in connection with a shooting that injured someone earlier this month on North Broadway was extradited Wednesday from California to Lexington.
J’Mere Bryant, 18, is charged with first-degree assault and two counts of wanton endangerment, according to the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office. He was brought from Los Angeles County to Lexington by deputies.
Bryant is accused of firing shots at a vehicle in the intersection of North Broadway and 4th Street on March 1, according to the sheriff’s office.
A 17-year-old girl in one of the vehicles involved was hit by gunfire during the shooting, according to WKYT, the Herald-Leader’s reporting partner. She was taken to a local hospital with injuries that were serious but not life threatening, the news station reported.
Bryant is now being held in the Fayette County jail.
