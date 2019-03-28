‘This was particularly cruel.’ Danville teenager sentenced for death of stepmother.

A Danville teenager who was 15 years old when police say she killed her stepmother was sentenced to 15 years in jail Wednesday, according to WKYT.
Jenna Oakley, 18, pleaded guilty in January to first-degree manslaughter for the death of 52-year-old Rhonda Oakley, who was found dead on Sept. 1, 2016, in her Danville home. Jenna also pleaded guilty to theft of more than $10,000.
Jenna was reported missing after her stepmother’s death. Jenna and her 20-year-old boyfriend, Kenneth Nigh, were found two days later with Rhonda Oakley’s stolen Honda Civic in New Mexico.
Jenna Oakley and Nigh were then held in connection with Rhonda Oakley’s death. Nigh later died of injuries he suffered in a suicide attempt in a New Mexico jail.
FLASH SALE! Unlimited digital access for $3.99 per month
Don't miss this great deal. Offer ends on March 31st!
#ReadLocal
An initial charge or murder was amended down to manslaughter for Oakley.
Oakley read a letter in court last month saying how sorry she was.
“I cannot tell you how sorry I am that I did not try to save her that day,” Jenna Oakley said as she read a letter to Boyle Circuit Judge Darren Peckler.
“I’m also sorry for all the pain, hurt, anger and frustration that it has caused,” Oakley said. “... I have come to accept accountability for my inaction of not trying to help and save her that day when she needed most to be saved.”
Lawyers for Oakley tried to convince the judge Wednesday to let Oakley serve time in a residential treatment, noting good behavior at the Adair County Juvenile Detention Center, according to WKYT, the Herald-Leader’s reporting partner. Judge Darren Peckler decided Oakley needed to be jailed and not treated.
“I would note that this was particularly cruel,” said Peckler. “It was senseless, it was even callous, in that regard.”
Oakley was sentenced to 10 years for manslaughter and five years for her theft charge.
Defense attorney Erica Roland told the Advocate-Messenger Peckler “made the absolute wrong decision.”
“It ... disregards the progress that she’s made since being incarcerated and sends the wrong message, not just to her, but to all kids that are incarcerated hoping that the judge would give them a second chance,” Roland said. “But apparently good behavior doesn’t matter.”
Oakley’s father, Phillip Oakley, said in February that the proposed sentence for his daughter was too short. On Wednesday, he said, “at least she’s going to prison,” the Advocate-Messenger reported.
When Jenna pleaded not guilty in December 2016, her father said he has no remorse for what happens to Jenna.
“You know, you always think of your daughter as, they’re going to prom, or you’re going to walk them down the aisle someday. How did mine turn out like this?” Oakley said. “... I consider her and Kenny both monsters. I just don’t see how someone can do that to someone that’s caring for them, that’s doing everything to love ’em.”
Comments