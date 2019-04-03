Crime

‘Hands off our doughnuts.’ $17,000 of property from New Mexico bakery recovered in Kentucky

More than $17,000 of stolen equipment from a New Mexico doughnut shop in New Mexico was recovered Tuesday in a Georgetown storage facility.
More than $17,000 of stolen equipment from a New Mexico doughnut shop in New Mexico was recovered Tuesday in a Georgetown storage facility. Georgetown Police Department

More than $17,000 worth of stolen property belonging to a doughnut shop in New Mexico has been recovered by Georgetown police.

Police were contacted Tuesday by Storage Sense Storage Facility on Quality Drive about suspicious activity by one of its storage unit renters, according to Georgetown police. Detectives found stolen supplies and equipment from a Tucumcari, N.M., doughnut shop, police said.

Kitchen equipment, machines and a cash register were recovered, according to police photos.

Detectives are working with police in New Mexico and the victim of the theft, police said.

“What can we say, we have a special place in our hearts for doughnut ... so, hands off our doughnuts (and doughnut-making equipment)!,” Georgetown police said.

Police did not say if any arrests have been made.

Tucumcari is located in eastern New Mexico in between Albuquerque and Amarillo, Texas. It’s nearly 1,200 miles away from Georgetown.

Mike Stunson

Mike Stunson covers breaking news and real-time news for the Lexington Herald-Leader and Kentucky.com. He is a 2011 Western Kentucky University graduate who has previously worked at the Paducah Sun and Madisonville Messenger as a sports reporter.

  Comments  

Read Next

He’ll need metal to fix his face. Daughter objects to charges in Kentucky rock-throwing case.

Kentucky

He’ll need metal to fix his face. Daughter objects to charges in Kentucky rock-throwing case.

Two Kentucky juvenile boys, 14 and 15, were charged with assault after allegedly throwing a rock at a car and seriously injuring the driver. William Wehner’s daughter said the boys’ crime was attempted murder.

KEEP READING

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month

#ReadLocal

Get full access to Lexington Herald-Leader content across all your devices.

SAVE NOW
MORE CRIME

Kentucky

Efforts continue to get back benefits for former Eric Conn clients. New ruling could help.

Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service