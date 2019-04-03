‘Hands off our doughnuts.’ $17,000 of property from New Mexico bakery recovered in Kentucky

More than $17,000 of stolen equipment from a New Mexico doughnut shop in New Mexico was recovered Tuesday in a Georgetown storage facility. Georgetown Police Department

More than $17,000 worth of stolen property belonging to a doughnut shop in New Mexico has been recovered by Georgetown police.

Police were contacted Tuesday by Storage Sense Storage Facility on Quality Drive about suspicious activity by one of its storage unit renters, according to Georgetown police. Detectives found stolen supplies and equipment from a Tucumcari, N.M., doughnut shop, police said.

Kitchen equipment, machines and a cash register were recovered, according to police photos.

Detectives are working with police in New Mexico and the victim of the theft, police said.

“What can we say, we have a special place in our hearts for doughnut ... so, hands off our doughnuts (and doughnut-making equipment)!,” Georgetown police said.

Police did not say if any arrests have been made.

Tucumcari is located in eastern New Mexico in between Albuquerque and Amarillo, Texas. It’s nearly 1,200 miles away from Georgetown.