A 1-year-old was found dead after a Kentucky fire. His father is charged with murder.

A Laurel County father was charged with murder Wednesday, four days after his 1-year-old son was found dead following a house fire.

The body of Joseph Brock was found in the wreckage of the fire at Marvin Gardens Mobile Home Park early Saturday, according to Kentucky State Police.

The boy’s father, 26-year-old Vaughn A. Brock, of London, was seen leaving the area on foot shortly after the house was engulfed in flames, police said.

Brock was found Wednesday at an apartment complex on Mill Creek Drive in Laurel County and has been charged with murder and first-degree arson in connection with his son’s death, according to Kentucky State Police.

Brock was previously charged with second-degree wanton endangerment and public intoxication of a controlled substance, jail records show. It’s unclear if those charges are related to the fire.

The cause and origin of the fire have not been determined, according to police. Joseph’s body was taken to Frankfort for an autopsy, police said.

Visitation for Joseph, who would have turned 2 later this month, is scheduled from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday at Community Harvest Church in Buckhorn. His funeral will be held at the church at 11 a.m. Thursday.