Documents reveal that toddler was found dead in washing machine after Laurel County fire

A 1-year-old boy who was killed in a Laurel County house fire on March 30 was reportedly found inside a washing machine.

The boy’s father, Vaughn A. Brock, 26, has been charged with murder and first-degree arson in connection with the fire, according to Kentucky State Police. Investigators searched for Brock for several days after the fire that killed his son, and found him Wednesday in an apartment on Mill Creek Drive in Laurel County.

On the day of the fire, Brock was seen leaving the house on foot shortly after it was engulfed in flames, according to state police. His son, Joseph Brock, was found dead after the fire was extinguished.

In an arrest citation obtained by WKYT, the Herald-Leader’s reporting partner, police wrote that Vaughn Brock admitted to smoking a joint before falling asleep on the couch with his son. He told police that the house was on fire when he woke up and that he couldn’t find his son.

When he was detained by investigators, Brock had blisters on his middle and ring fingers, according to the citation obtained by WKYT. He told police it was from a baby gate that he tried to cross, but investigators say his injuries were not consistent with his explanation, according to the news station.

Brock told police he didn’t know Joseph was in the washing machine, according to WKYT. The citation states that when detectives asked if the toddler had been behaving badly that night, Brock said that he had. Brock would then answer no further questions and asked to talk to an attorney, according to the news station.

Brock is being held in the Laurel County jail.