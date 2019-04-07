Man charged with arson in fire that displaced residents of Lexington apartment building

Cornelius Traves Murphy Fayette County Detention Center

A man has been arrested after a fire at a Lexington apartment.

Cornelius Traves Murphy, 32, is charged with first-degree arson and violation of a protection order, according to court and jail records. He’s being held in the Fayette County jail on a $10,000 bond.

Murphy is accused of setting a fire in an apartment on Lady Di Lane, off Tates Creek Road, according to his arrest citation. There were at least four people inside the apartment building at the time of the fire Saturday morning.

No one was injured in the fire, but at least 7 people were displaced by the damage, according to WKYT, the Herald-Leader’s reporting partner. The Red Cross was working to help find them places to stay.