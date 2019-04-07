Crime

Early morning shooting injures one near University of Kentucky campus

Thinkstock Getty Images/iStockphoto

A person was injured early Sunday morning in a shooting on Bolivar Street, according to police.

Police were called just after 2 a.m. to Bolivar Street at South Upper for a report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they learned that a group of people in a dark-colored passenger car had pulled up to a group of pedestrians and opened fire, according to police. The pedestrians reportedly fired back.

While officers were on Bolivar Street investigating, they learned that a male had arrived at Lexington hospital with a gunshot wound from the incident, according to police. As of Sunday night, the victim was listed in stable condition.

Police are still investigating the shooting.

