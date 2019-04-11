New details emerge, 2 more arrests made in slaying of pregnant Kentucky woman

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

Two more men have been arrested in a drug-related robbery plot that ended in the slaying of a pregnant Lawrenceburg woman and her unborn child.

Four men have been charged, including Robert J. Jones, 20, and Austin Chilton, 19, both of Frankfort, who were apprehended Wednesday night. One of the four has been charged with murder while all face first-degree robbery charges. The suspects were placed in the Shelby County Detention Center.

Lauryn Kinne, 22, was in the third trimester of her pregnancy when she was shot at a home on Saffell Street early Tuesday, according to Kentucky State Police. She died at Frankfort Regional Medical Center.

A man, whom police have not identified, was also shot in the shoulder, police said.

Two men were arrested Tuesday. Derrick J. Morris, 33, of Frankfort, is accused of murder after a gun he used to hit one man discharged, striking Kinne and injuring the other man, state police said. In addition to Morris, Jonathan T. Harley, 20, of Lawrenceburg, was charged, according to police.

A witness stated Morris was the gunman, an arrest citation states. Morris also was identified through clothing located inside his residence and shoe impressions consistent with his near the rear door of the victim’s home, according to police.

Harley first denied knowledge of the robbery plans before admitting to taking part in its planning and execution with two others who had entered the home, according to his arrest citation.

Chilton was located at his Frankfort home and Jones was contacted by family members and agreed to come to the Frankfort state police post to be interviewed, police said. Both of the suspects provided information about the scene at the Saffell Street home and admitted their presence and involvement in the robbery, according to an arrest citation.

One of the men entered the Saffell Street home under the false pretenses of buying marijuana and ecstasy, and two other masked men followed him, an arrest citation states. It was not clear what valuables the suspects were after.

All four defendants appeared in court Thursday where they pleaded not guilty, according to WLEX. Bond was set at $100,000 for the three charged with robbery and $250,000 for Morris.

Funeral services for Kinne are scheduled for 3 p.m. Saturday at Ninevah Christian Church, according to an obituary for Kinne. Visitation will be at the church from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. before the funeral. Arrangements are being handled by Gash Memorial Chapel.