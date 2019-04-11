Kentucky man, 15-year-old son charged after fatal hit and run crash

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

A man and his 15-year-old son have been charged in connection with a hit and run crash that killed a man in Bell County on Wednesday.

Kentucky State Police were called to the crash on Kentucky 92 in the Ingram community at 9:08 p.m. Wednesday.

Adia Fuson, 59, of Ingram had pulled over to help a man reload a pressure washer that had fallen from a truck, according to state police. Fuson had parked his own vehicle in the east-bound lane to block anyone from hitting him or the other man while they put the pressure washer in the truck.

While the two were working, a black Hyundai sedan left the road and hit Fuson, according to state police. Fuson died at the scene. There were two people in the Hyundai, which drove off after the crash, police said.

Joshua D. Lewis, 34, of Monticello is accused of being the driver of the Hyundai. He has been charged with leaving the scene of the accident and failure to render aid, according to state police.





Lewis’ 15-year-old son was also in the car and has been charged with tampering with evidence, according to state police. He is being held in a juvenile detention center.

More charges are expected in the case, according to state police.