There was a fight, police said. Then, a Kentucky 2-year-old was slammed down on concrete.

A Bowling Green mother was charged Friday after allegedly assaulting her 2-year-old son and fleeing the scene, police said.

The incident occurred following an altercation involving a man and woman, who was later identified as 24-year-old Noelle Gray, according to an arrest citation. Gray was holding the boy during the altercation and a witness observed her slam the boy onto concrete and flee on foot, police said.

The boy was taken to a local medical center and then flown to Vanderbilt University Children’s Hospital in Nashville for further treatment, Gray’s arrest citation stated. The boy had visible injuries, police stated.

“Gray wantonly engaged in conduct that created a substantial danger of death or serious physical injury,” police said.

The witness took care of the child after witnessing the altercation, according to the arrest citation.

Gray was charged with first-degree wanton endangerment, fourth-degree assault and endangering the welfare of a minor. She has been placed in the Warren County Detention Center.