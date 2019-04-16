Stephen Wallace WKYT-TV

A former soccer coach has been charged with soliciting a 17-year-old girl for prostitution.

Stephen Wallace, who previously coached boys soccer at Somerset High School, allegedly used an alias to send messages to the former student on Facebook Messenger, WKYT-TV reported.

The television station reported that Wallace told the girl, “we could have a beneficial relationship where we both get benefits from each other,” and added “I can’t make you rich, but I can give you $75 per meeting.”

Wallace allegedly asked for photos of the girl and sent her a lewd photo of himself.

Wallace, 49, has been charged with two misdemeanor counts of soliciting prostitution.





WKYT reported that Wallace claimed he was not asking the girl for sex but was just trying to help out financially.

He is scheduled to be arraigned May 1 in Pulaski District Court.