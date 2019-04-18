Suspended Kentucky student found near high school with gun, ammunition, police said

What happens during a school lockdown? A school lockdown is a precautionary measure issued in response to a direct or nearby threat. It requires staff and students to respond quickly and comply with rules. Here’s how it often works. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A school lockdown is a precautionary measure issued in response to a direct or nearby threat. It requires staff and students to respond quickly and comply with rules. Here’s how it often works.

A Louisville student was found near his high school with a loaded gun and a 50-round box of ammo after being suspended for threatening a student, according to police.

On April 12, a witness said she saw Shunka Campbell, 18, watching a machine gun video on his cell phone in the Valley High School hallway, according to an arrest citation. When the witness said the video was inappropriate for school, Campbell allegedly said, “you need to worry about the gun I have in my backpack instead of worrying about a video,” Campbell’s arrest citation said.

Valley High School was placed on a heightened alert but no weapon was found on Campbell. He was suspended for five days, police said.

During school hours Wednesday, he was found across the street from the school with a loaded Colt revolver and a 50-round box of ammunition in his front left pocket, according to police.

Campbell was charged with terroristic threatening and carrying a concealed weapon without a permit. He has been placed in Louisville Metro Corrections.