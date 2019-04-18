Kentucky officer charged after allegedly exchanging photos with minor on Snapchat

Federal program targets online child predators The Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force was developed federally in 1998 as the number of children and teenagers using the internet increased and child sexual abuse images became available electronically, authorities say. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force was developed federally in 1998 as the number of children and teenagers using the internet increased and child sexual abuse images became available electronically, authorities say.

A Cynthiana police officer has been suspended after being accused of exchanging naked photos with a juvenile girl, according to police.

A 16-year-old girl and 17-year-old girl said 32-year-old John Philpot, the Cynthiana officer, engaged in sexual talk through Snapchat with them, according to an arrest citation.

Philpot admitted to “sending a picture of his penis” to a 17-year-old girl and asking for pictures in return, police said. He also admitted to receiving photos through Snapchat of the girl in the bathtub and seeing her naked, the arrest citation states. Multiple photos were exchanged.

He was arrested at the police station Wednesday, according to his arrest citation. Philpot has been charged with child porn possession, prohibited use of an electronic communication system to procure a minor involved in sex offenses and distribution of obscene matter to a minor, jail records show.

Philpot has been placed in the Scott County Detention Center.

According to WKYT, the Herald-Leader’s reporting partner, Philpot is suspended without pay pending the outcome of the investigation.