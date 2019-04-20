Man accused of head-butting woman in the face, chest-bumping and trying to bite her

Travis M. Evans

A Laurel County man was arrested after the sheriff’s office says he head-butted a woman in the face, chest-bumped her and tried to bite her face.

The Laurel County sheriff’s office said deputies were called to Lily Road, about four miles south of London, at about 9 p.m. Thursday after a report of an assault.

Travis M. Evans, 39, who lives on Lily Road, had gotten into an argument with a woman and then attacked her, head butting her in the face at least three times, the sheriff’s office said.

Evans, who was emitting “a very strong odor of alcoholic beverages” began yelling at a deputy who was investigating, according to the sheriff’s office.

He was arrested and charged with menacing, fourth-degree assault and public intoxication. He was being held in the Laurel County Detention Center Saturday.