Man arrested, victim airlifted to UK after Laurel County assault

A man had to be airlifted to a Lexington hospital after a reported assault Sunday morning in Laurel County.

Sheriff’s deputies were called to Vaughn Ridge Road, about five miles west of London, at 6:07 a.m. for the report of a fight. When they arrived, they found 32-year-old man with life-threatening injuries to the head, face and back, according to the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies recovered a knife during their investigation.





The victim was airlifted to University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital, according to the sheriff’s office.

Charles Ray Vanover, 25, of London has been charged with first-degree assault, according to the sheriff’s office. He is being held in the Laurel County jail.