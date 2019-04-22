Kentucky man with ‘Irish Pride’ eyebrow tattoos evaded police — but not for long.

Warren County Detention Center

A Bowling Green man with distinct tattoos nearly evaded police in a high-speed chase after a juvenile girl claimed he harassed her.

On April 17, a 12-year-old girl told police Christopher Gregory handed her his phone and asked her to take an explicit video in a bathroom, according to an arrest citation. The girl declined and handed the phone back to Gregory, police said.

The following day, a police officer spotted Gregory operating a motorcycle that was later discovered to be stolen, Gregory’s arrest citation states. Gregory fled from police “at a high rate of speed” and the motorcycle was later found in a wooded area, according to police.

Gregory, 35, was found the following day, April 19, at an unoccupied residence on Old Morgantown Road in Bowling Green, police said. He initially denied all allegations before admitting to stealing two motorcycles and fleeing from police the previous day, police said. One of the motorcycles was estimated to be worth more than $10,000.

Gregory, who has “Irish Pride” tattooed where eyebrows typically are and more tattoos on his head and neck, faces many charges: operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license, two counts of receiving stolen property, tampering with physical evidence, fleeing or evading police, use of a minor in a sex performance, criminal trespassing, possession of synthetic drugs and possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine).

He has been placed in the Warren County Detention Center.