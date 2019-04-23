Kentucky girl was lured from home, locked in back of U-Haul for sex. Three charged.

Michael Nason

Police have charged three people from Corbin with human trafficking, saying they lured a 16-year-old girl away from her home and locked her in the back of a U-Haul truck for sex.

The girl was found Sunday in the back of the truck in a parking lot in Cincinnati, the Knox County sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office said Tiffany Cheek, who was an acquaintance of the girl, lured her from home “under false pretenses of being her guardian.”

On Saturday, a relative reported her missing, and she was entered into a national database for missing persons, the sheriff’s office said.

The girl was found the next day, after the Cincinnati police got a tip that a girl was being kept in a truck in a parking lot.

Police say Cheek, 29, Michael Nason, 34, and Carl Hickman, 27, had taken her.

The sheriff’s office said she was locked in the back of the truck with Nason, “where they engaged in sexual activity.”





Hickman was arrested on drug charges by the police in Cincinnati. He also will be charged with kidnapping a minor, human trafficking of a victim under 18, first-degree unlawful imprisonment, unlawful transaction with a minor, custodial interference, and first-degree and third-degree trafficking in controlled substance when he is extradited back to Kentucky, according to the sheriff’s office.

Cheek and Nason were arrested late Monday by deputies with the Knox County sheriff’s office and taken to the Knox County Detention Center.

They are facing the same charges as Hickman. Nason also is charged with third-degree rape.