Lexington man killed in Masterson Station after reportedly being shot through door of home

A Lexington man was killed Tuesday night following a shooting in Masterson Station, according to the Fayette County Coroner’s Office.

Police were called to 585 Skyview Lane after reports of a shooting, according to WKYT, the Herald-Leader’s reporting partner. The victim was shot through the back door of the home, WKYT reported.

The victim, 46-year-old David Kelm, died at 10:22 p.m. at University of Kentucky Chandler Hospital, the coroner said. An autopsy is pending, according to the coroner.

Information on the suspect has not been released, but police said the shooting was not random.

Kelm becomes the eighth homicide victim this year in Lexington.