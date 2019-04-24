Kentucky teacher charged with DUI after crash at school. She blew a 0.198.

Woman tells her story of DUI arrest to prevent others from drinking and driving Rochelle Fischer is shares her story about the night she got busted for a DUI in Bellingham, hoping others will learn from her mistake. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Rochelle Fischer is shares her story about the night she got busted for a DUI in Bellingham, hoping others will learn from her mistake.

A Garrard County elementary school teacher was arrested at her school Wednesday and charged with driving under the influence after a crash earlier that morning, according to Lancaster police.

Belinda Vance, 39, was allegedly involved in a single-vehicle collision at Paint Lick Elementary School Wednesday morning and took debris from the scene and placed it in a dumpster, police said.

She went into the school, where the principal suspected her of being under the influence. When officers arrived, Vance blew a 0.198 and failed a sobriety test, according to her arrest citation. Vance told police she had one shot of alcohol the previous night, but none Wednesday, her arrest citation states.

Vance is listed as a Reading Interventionist at the elementary school, according to its website. She has been placed in the Lincoln County Regional Jail.

The teacher is charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence, public intoxication of a controlled substance and obstructing governmental operations, jail records show.

Garrard Superintendent Corey Keith in a statement to the Herald-Leader confirmed that a staff member at Paint Lick Elementary School was involved in a single-car collision on school grounds and she had been suspended.

“School staff and law enforcement acted swiftly and appropriately to ensure student safety. Consistent with board policy, the staff member is suspended pending further investigation,” Keith said.