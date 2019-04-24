Grant to help with sexual assault kit backlog leads to indictment in 1981 rape case

What happens in a rape kit exam? A sexual assault evidence kit contains forensic evidence gathered from a victim's body during an intrusive, hours-long examination. Testing kits can find DNA evidence used to identify rapists, boost prosecutions or exonerate the falsely accused. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A sexual assault evidence kit contains forensic evidence gathered from a victim's body during an intrusive, hours-long examination. Testing kits can find DNA evidence used to identify rapists, boost prosecutions or exonerate the falsely accused.

A man was indicted on Tuesday in connection with a rape case that was reported in 1981.

Donald Berlin, 63, is charged with rape and burglary, according to court records. He is accused of unlawfully going into a woman’s house on Sept. 26, 1981, and raping her, according to the indictment.

Investigators were able to get DNA results from the incident through the New York County District Attorney’s Office Sexual Assault Kit Backlog Elimination Grant Program, according to the Fayette County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office. This is the first indictment filed as a result of the grant, which was created to look back at unsolved crimes.

Berlin is being held in the Federal Correctional institute in Ashland, Ky., on other charges and will be arraigned on the Fayette County charges on a later date, according to the commonwealth’s attorney’s office.

Berlin is currently listed in the Kentucky State Police Sex Offender Registry on a separate rape charge.