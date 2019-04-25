UK fired pediatric resident for viewing child porn at work. Now he’s been charged.

Federal program targets online child predators The Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force was developed federally in 1998 as the number of children and teenagers using the internet increased and child sexual abuse images became available electronically, authorities say. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force was developed federally in 1998 as the number of children and teenagers using the internet increased and child sexual abuse images became available electronically, authorities say.

A former University of Kentucky pediatric resident who was fired after being accused of viewing child pornography at work is now facing criminal charges, according to court records.

Ryan Michael Keith, 33, has been charged with possession of child pornography, according to court records. He was set to be arraigned in Fayette County District Court Thursday afternoon.

Two witnesses gave written statements at the time that they had seen Keith’s Google account open on a pediatric workroom computer and “contained hundreds of pornographic images of females, including a significant number of pubescent and prepubescent children, and nude photographs of Dr. Keith.”

Keith’s pediatric residency at the University of Kentucky was terminated on June 23, 2017. His medical license to practice osteopathy with a specialty in pediatrics in Kentucky became inactive on that date.

University of Kentucky police have had an ongoing investigation into Keith for over a year, UK Police Chief Joe Monroe said Thursday.

In response to the allegations in 2017, Keith denied “the underlying factual allegations that form the basis for suspension and termination from” the residency program.

Keith was taken into custody on a $10,000 bond, which was posted on Thursday, according to court records.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.