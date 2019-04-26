‘If this don’t kill you I will.’ Booby trap on his porch lands Kentucky man in jail.

Raymond Jackson

A Laurel County man who had a booby trap rigged up with knives on his front porch has been arrested.

The Laurel County sheriff’s department said deputies were called to Raymond Jackson’s home off Cole Road just outside London on Wednesday evening because of a report of a man who was “allegedly intoxicated, waving a large knife at neighbors, and cursing them and creating a disturbance.”

When they got there, they said they found the booby trap, a “half-sheet of plywood with several knives sticking out of it mounted on a hinge to swing downward.”

A photo showed the words “If this don’t kill you I will. Come on” handwritten on the device in black.

Laurel County Detention Center

Jackson, who was said to be under the influence, allegedly told deputies that “the booby-trap was there when he bought the residence several years ago and he did not know how to take it down.”

Jackson, 56, was being held Friday in the Laurel County Detention Center on $10,000 cash bond, according to the jail website.

He’s charged with possession of a destructive device or booby trap device.