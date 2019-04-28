Man charged in one Lexington business robbery suspected in four others, police say

Jackie B. Love Provided by the Lexington Police Department

Lexington police have charged a man in connection with the robbery of a Dollar Tree store Thursday, and investigators believe he may be connected to four other recent business robberies.

Jackie B. Love, 54, is charged with first-degree robbery, wanton endangerment and fleeing or evading police, according to police.

Officers were called to a Dollar Tree store on Clays Mill Road Thursday, and employees told investigators that a man had brandished an apparent firearm and demanded money from the register, according to police. Police said Love was arrested after surveillance video was obtained by investigators.

Officers tried to pull Love over Friday night, but he fled on foot before being found by officers with police dogs, according to police.

Love is being held in the Fayette County jail.