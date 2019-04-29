2-month-old boy found unresponsive in Ohio and later died. Father arrested in Lexington.

Gov. Bevin speaks out against child abuse Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK

The father of a 2-month-old boy who died after being found unresponsive in his Ohio home earlier this month was arrested last weekend n Lexington.

Cody Colwell, 27, was indicted Friday on two counts of murder, felonious assault and two counts of endangering children, according to the Journal-News. He was arrested Saturday at a relative’s residence in Lexington, according to WHIO.

The boy, Cayden Colwell, was found unresponsive April 11 at his Clearcreek Township home, according to WLWT. Cayden died April 16 after he was taken off life support at a Cincinnati hospital, WHIO reported.

Warren County (Ohio) Prosecutor David Fornshell said Colwell is “accused of inflicting blunt-force injuries to his two-month-old son causing a subdural bleed, loss of grey/white matter, extensive bilateral retinal hemorrhages with vitreous hemorrhage, and retinal detachment of his right eye.”

Cayden’s aunt told WLWT that doctors confirmed the baby was shaken. It was Colwell who called 911 to report his son being unresponsive, FOX 19 reported.

A 3-year-old son of Colwell’s was also found with multiple bruises on his body — the shoulder, cheek, neck and abdomen —according to the Journal-News.

Cayden’s great-aunt, Christal Hipsher, told FOX 19 Cayden “was full of life.” The family is honoring Cayden by raising funds and awareness for child abuse.

“He was my great-nephew ... he was a sweet baby,” Hispher told FOX 19. “We’re here because abuse awareness has hit home for us.”

Colwell was taken to the Fayette County Detention Center Saturday, according to jail records. WKYT reported he was arrested without incident on Waller Avenue. He was scheduled to be arraigned Monday afternoon.