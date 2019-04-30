He’s a 36-year-old Central Kentucky constable, firefighter. He’s accused of raping teen.

What is sexual violence? Sexual violence is a social and public health problem in the U.S. The National Intimate Partner and Sexual Violence Survey says nearly 1 in 2 women and 1 in 5 men experienced sexual violence victimization other than rape at some point in their lives. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Sexual violence is a social and public health problem in the U.S. The National Intimate Partner and Sexual Violence Survey says nearly 1 in 2 women and 1 in 5 men experienced sexual violence victimization other than rape at some point in their lives.

A Harrison County constable is accused of raping a 17-year-old girl to whom he supplied alcohol, according to police.

William Fields, Jr., the Harrison County District 3 constable, was arrested by the Bourbon County sheriff’s office Monday night, court records show. He is also a Paris firefighter, according to the Cynthiana Democrat,

The female victim told police she and William Fields Jr., 36, had sex on a “number of occasions.” He would pick her up from Walmart in Cynthiana and then drive her to soccer fields in Paris using back roads, according to an arrest citation.

Two other individuals told police they were contacted by Fields in March stating he had a girl at the soccer fields and to stay away, police said.

Deleted video on the juvenile’s cell phone shows Fields having sex with her March 17, according to police. The victim said Fields picked her up at Walmart that night and gave her small alcohol bottles, which got her drunk, the arrest citation states.

The victim did not remember much of what happened that night until she later saw the video.

“The victim stated that it was crazy because she could not hardly recall that night nor taking the video,” according to the arrest citation.

Fields. Jr. is also accused of giving alcohol to an additional girl under 18 years old and giving alcohol to people under the age of 21 at his home, WKYT reported.

Fields, Jr. has been charged with third-degree rape, wanton endangerment and two counts of unlawful transaction with a minor. He has been placed in the Bourbon County Detention Center.