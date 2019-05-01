Student stabbed at Pulaski County High School during class change

‘What can we do as students?’ March for Our Lives rally planned for Kentucky Capitol The Prichard Committee Student Voice Team, an organization of students from middle school to college level, gathered for their monthly general meeting at KET to discuss their plans for the March for Our Lives KY Student Teach-In at the state Capit Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Prichard Committee Student Voice Team, an organization of students from middle school to college level, gathered for their monthly general meeting at KET to discuss their plans for the March for Our Lives KY Student Teach-In at the state Capit

A student was stabbed by another student at Pulaski County High School Wednesday afternoon, according to the local sheriff’s office.

The stabbing occurred around 1 p.m. Wednesday when an altercation broke out between an 18-year-old victim and a 17-year-old suspect, both males, during a class change, according to the Commonwealth-Journal.

The 18-year-old was taken to Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital in Somerset, but his condition was not immediately known, according to Maj. Jeff Hancock with the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office did not immediately release the name of the victim. He may be flown to another hospital for treatment, Hancock said.

Police did not release the name of the suspect because he is a juvenile.

The sheriff’s office has a school-resource officer in the school full time. People took the injured student to that officer, who called for an ambulance.

Police were interviewing people at the school Wednesday afternoon, so details of the incident remained sketchy. However, Hancock confirmed the 17-year-old was in custody and was being interviewed at the sheriff’s office.

Police were trying to determine what led to the fight.

Rodney McAninch, the school’s principal, said in a call to parents that students were sequestered in classrooms until the altercation was resolved.

This story will be updated.