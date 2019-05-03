Loaded weapons found in a carry-on. Versailles man, 25, stopped in N.J. airport.

How to travel on planes with guns The Transportation Security Administration put out a video with tips for avoiding trouble when traveling with firearms . Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Transportation Security Administration put out a video with tips for avoiding trouble when traveling with firearms .

A Woodford County man has been charged with weapons crimes after he attempted to take two loaded handguns in carry-on luggage through a New Jersey airport security checkpoint.

Transportation Security Administration officers at the Newark Liberty International Airport found a .38-caliber revolver loaded with six bullets and a .40-caliber semiautomatic handgun loaded with 12 bullets in a bag carried Wednesday by 25-year-old John-Clay Curtis, TSA said. Each gun had a bullet in the chamber.

According to jail records, he was initially charged in state court with illegal possession of a weapon and six counts of illegal possession of an ammunition magazine, according to the New Jersey Port Authority. He was placed in the Essex County jail. Curtis could face federal charges.

The guns were the sixth and seventh caught by TSA officers at Newark so far this year. Nationwide, 4,239 firearms were discovered in carry-on bags last year and 86 percent of them were loaded, according to TSA.

“It is a disturbing trend that TSA officials would prefer to see go in the opposite direction,” TSA said.

A typical penalty for a first offense of carrying a handgun into a checkpoint is a $3,900 fine and TSA can assess penalties up to $13,000 for weapons violations, it said in a release.

